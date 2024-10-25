 Skip to content
  1. Home
  2. News

Motorcyclist airlifted after highway crash in Nanaimo

Three vehicles involved in crash on old Island Highway at 107th Street
Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff

A motorcyclist was airlifted to a hospital in Vancouver after a crash on the old Island Highway in front of Country Club Centre.

Emergency crews were called to the crash scene a little after 3 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, after a motorcycle and two other vehicles were involved in a collision.

Capt. Bryun Ashlie of Nanaimo Fire Rescue said it appeared one vehicle turned left in front of the motorcycle that was travelling northbound on the old Island Highway. The motorcycle struck one car in the rear quarter panel before hitting the second car. The bike then hit the centre median and came to rest in the southbound lanes of the highway. 

"The gentleman driving the motorcycle is in pretty serious condition, a lot of broken bones," Ashlie said. "He's being flown to Vancouver right now." 

The occupants of the two other vehicles involved in the crash weren't injured. 

Both directions of the highway were closed, but tow trucks were on scene clearing the roadway shortly after 4 p.m.

According to ICBC data, there were six crashes at the intersection of the old Island Highway and 107th Street in 2023 and 26 over the five-year period from 2019-2023.

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up

About the Author: Nanaimo Bulletin News Staff

Read more

More News

Rabbit disease cases in the U.S. prompt Vancouver Island vaccinations
Rabbit disease cases in the U.S. prompt Vancouver Island vaccinations
B.C. south coast in for more wetness, but no atmospheric river forecast
B.C. south coast in for more wetness, but no atmospheric river forecast
'He needed help': Brother of man shot by Penticton police speaks out
'He needed help': Brother of man shot by Penticton police speaks out