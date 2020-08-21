A motorcyclist caught driving 144 km/h in an 80 km/h zone on the Pat Bay Highway faced a hefty fine and a week-long vehicle impound. (Central Saanich Police Service/Twitter)

Motorcyclist caught going over 140 km/h on Pat Bay Highway

Vehicle towed, impounded for seven-days and driver slapped with fine

A motorcyclist caught driving through Central Saanich on the Pat Bay Highway at nearly twice the posted speed limit faces a hefty fine and a week-long vehicle impound.

Around 10 p.m. on Aug. 19, an officer with the Central Saanich Police Department encountered a motorcyclist that was clocked going 144 km/h in 80 km/h zone in the 6400-block of Highway 17 – just south of Keating Cross Road.

The driver was issued a $368 fine. Their motorcycle was towed from the scene and will be held at an impound lot for seven days.

