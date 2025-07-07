Motorcyclist faces charges after stunting, speeds approaching 200 km/h in Parksville

Rider’s bike was impounded and towed

A 23-year-old motorcyclist faces charges and his bike was impounded after police say he was observed stunting and travelling at excessive speeds in downtown Parksville.

Cpl. Michael McLaughlin of the BC Highway Patrol reported that on June 11, the rider decided to test the limits of his motorcycle skills and ended up testing the patience of police as well.

Police allege the rider, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 11, performed a number of dangerous stunts on a roadway lined with parks, restaurants and crosswalks, driving at speeds higher than 130 km/h while performing a wheelie in a 50 km/h zone.

McLaughlin said the bike is then reported to have reached a speed of 193 km/h in a 60 km/h zone, more than three times the speed limit on the busy downtown streets. BC Highway Patrol was able to stop and apprehend the rider.

The motorcycle was impounded and towed by police for a minimum of seven days. The man has also been given a court date to face criminal allegations of dangerous operation of a motor vehicle.