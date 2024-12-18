Motorcyclist hurt in crash on old Island Highway in Nanaimo

Incident happened Dec. 17 at intersection of Highway 19A, St. George Street and Princess Royal Avenue

A motorcyclist was injured in a crash on the old Island Highway in Nanaimo Tuesday morning.

Emergency services personnel rushed to the intersection of Highway 19A, St. George Street and Princess Royal Avenue at 11:40 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 17, following a collision involving a motorcycle and a sport-utility vehicle.

Crews on scene said the motorcyclist was being treated for unknown injuries but was conscious.

Northbound traffic on the old Island Highway is being detoured onto St. George and Princess Royal as crews clear the scene.