A motorcycle lies on Gorge Road East between Jutland and Washington on Sept. 26. (Keili Bartlett / News staff)

Motorcyclist seriously injured in early morning crash on Gorge Road

Incident happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday

A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Gorge Road early Wednesday morning.

Victoria Police say the incident happened just after 4 a.m. in the 200-block of Gorge Rd East.

The rider was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they remain.

Gorge Road is closed between Washington and Jutland and motorists are asked to use alternate routes as buses and pedestrians are being rerouted near the Galloping Goose trail.

– With files from Keili Bartlett


ragnar.haagen@bpdigital.ca
An inspector at the scene carries a motorcycle helmet after a single-vehicle crash on Gorge Road East. (Keili Bartlett / News staff)

