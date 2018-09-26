Motorcyclist seriously injured in early morning crash on Gorge Road

Incident happened just after 4 a.m. Wednesday

A motorcycle lies on Gorge Road East between Jutland and Washington on Sept. 26. (Keili Bartlett / News staff)

A motorcyclist is in hospital with serious injuries after a collision on Gorge Road early Wednesday morning.

Police remain on scene this morning after a serious motorcycle crash near the Galloping Goose trail on Gorge Rd. The road remains closed to traffic between Jutland and Washington #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/8uRbI3Kh0Q — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) September 26, 2018

Victoria Police say the incident happened just after 4 a.m. in the 200-block of Gorge Rd East.

The rider was transported to hospital with life-threatening injuries, where they remain.

Gorge Road is closed between Washington and Jutland and motorists are asked to use alternate routes as buses and pedestrians are being rerouted near the Galloping Goose trail.

UPDATE | We just received updated information that the motorcycle rider has NOT succumbed, but remains in hospital with life-threatening injuries. #F1843425 #yyjtraffic — Victoria Police (@vicpdcanada) September 26, 2018

