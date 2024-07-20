Motorcyclist killed in Stanley Park crash with Vancouver fire truck

Fire crews were responding to a call when the crash happened

A motorcyclist is dead after a crash involving a Vancouver fire truck in Stanley Park Saturday (July 20).

A statement from the City of Vancouver says Vancouver Fire Rescue Services was responding to a call in the park in the early afternoon when a multi-vehicle crash happened near Lost Lagoon on the Stanley Park causeway.

The city said emergency personnel immediately arrived on scene, including police. However, the motorcyclist died at the scene.

A full investigation will take place, and "further updates will be provided at the appropriate time," the statement added.

Vancouver Fire Rescue Services chief Karen Fry said her heart goes out to the friends and family of the motorcyclist and all those involved.

“Our crews respond to other people’s emergencies every day in this city, to be involved in such a tragic incident while responding is heartbreaking."

The causeway will remain closed for the investigation.