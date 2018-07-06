Motorcyclist left hurt woman on side of B.C. highway after crash: RCMP

Woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection in Prince George

Mounties in Prince George, B.C., say they are looking for a man who left a woman behind after the motorcycle the pair was on skidded along a road and over an embankment.

Staff Sgt. Paul Collister says the woman may have been lying injured for a few hours near the Highway 97 intersection until a passerby heard her yelling for help at about 5 a.m. this morning.

He says the woman’s main injury was a broken femur.

Collister says RCMP believe the man who disappeared was the driver, although that’s unconfirmed.

The suspect left behind a helmet, gloves and a heavily damaged Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.

Collister says speed and alcohol are being investigated as factors in the crash.

The Canadian Press

