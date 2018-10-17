UPDATE: Pay Bay Highway traffic moving again after motorcyclist rear-ended

Update: Wed. Oct. 17, 4:45 p.m.
Traffic along the Pay Bay Highway is moving again after a three vehicle collision closed the southbound lane just before 4 p.m. Wednesday.
Saanich Police and fire crews were on scene at the site of the crash where a motorcyclist was rear-ended and seen being lifted into a B.C. Ambulance.
MVI on pat bay southbound. Motorcycle rear ended. pic.twitter.com/gJnc8EzfCM
Traffic in the northbound lane was also moving slowly and police were encouraging drivers to avoid the area if possible.