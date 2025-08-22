Motorcyclists fined for hiding licence plates, stunt riding on B.C. highway

Riders must display licence plate vertically, with light, at the rear-most portion of fender: Police

Drivers attempted to bend licence plates back to vertical position before being hit with fines

Two motorcycle riders are without their bikes for a week after they were caught by police on Aug. 17, stunt riding on a Vancouver highway.

A B.C. Highway Patrol cruiser noticed two BMW sport motorcycles riding in tandem on Highway 1 at the Cassiar Connector, according to an Aug. 21 press release.

What the officer didn't see were licence plates. The pair of bikes had their plates folded up under the rear fender essentially invisible to neighbouring drivers or the law. Police said it's illegal and that drivers must have a fender and a licence plate that is mounted vertically, with a light, at the rear-most portion of the fender.

During police surveillance, the two riders allegedly crossed highway dividers, drove over painted medians, and lane-split through traffic without signalling, says the release. Both were then pulled over near the Ironworkers Memorial Bridge.

The riders tried to bend their licence plate mounts back to vertical and pretend they were that way the whole time, said Cpl. Michael McLaughlin. It was not very convincing.

The first motorcycle rider, a 23-year-old Vancouver man, received:

A seven-day impound for stunt driving; drive without due care and attention, with a fine of $368; improper display of licence plate, with a fine of $230.

The second rider, an 18-year-old Vancouver man, received:

A seven-day impound for stunt driving; drive without consideration,with a fine of $196; fail to display ‘N’ sign, with a fine of $109; improper display of licence plate, with a fine of $230.

Both men had six points taken against their licences and a mandatory review of their licence status executed by the B.C. Superintendent of Motor Vehicles.