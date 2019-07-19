Saanich Police issue tickets to speeding motorcyclist and impound his bike. (Saanich Police/Facebook)

Motorcylist ticketed for excessive speed, bike impounded by Saanich Police

The 22-year-old was issued two tickets – one for a bent licence plate

A 22-year-old motorcyclist was stopped by Saanich Police and issued a ticket for excessive speeding on Wednesday afternoon.

Officers from the traffic safety unit were monitoring speed in the 200 block of Willis Point Road on July 18 when they noticed a yellow Suzuki motorcycle going well over the speed limit.

Upon pulling the motorcyclist over, they realized the local man had also altered his licence plate by bending it to make the number less visible to police.

READ ALSO: Gate at Mount Douglas Park smashed on Wednesday night

The man received two tickets — one for excessive speeding and another for the bent licence plate. His motorcycle was also impounded.

Saanich Police say this incident serves as a warning to the public about speeding and about motorcycle safety.

“We want the public to be safe while enjoying the summer months,” said Det. Sgt. Damian Kowalewich in a statement on Friday. “Speed remains to be a problem on our roads. Statistics show that speed is a contributing factor in a large percentage of collisions.”

Saanich Police are always on the lookout for speed related offences to keep everyone safe, said Kowalewich.

