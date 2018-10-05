Motorists stuck fixing tires after screws scattered across popular Colwood roadway

Hundreds of screws fell off a vehicle on Island Highway near Ocean Boulevard

One of the screws pulled from a truck tire after passing through the Island Highway and Ocean Boulevard intersection in Colwood Thursday evening. (Melissa Mitchell/Black Press)

Hundreds of screws caused headaches for drivers in Colwood Thursday evening.

A container of screws fell off the back of a vehicle travelling on Island Highway near Ocean Boulevard intersection at approximately 4 p.m.

The screws were scattered across much of the roadway and were struck by a number of vehicles.

According to a driver a couple cars behind the incident, it appeared that the container had been left on the vehicle’s tailgate by accident and fell when it accelerated once the light had turned green.

But a number of motorists didn’t realize they were screws until it was too late.

A warning posted on the Gazette’s Facebook page elicited a number of responses from drivers who spent the evening repairing tires.

