The Churchill Drive gate just past the parking lot in Mount Douglas Park will be closed over the Labour Day long weekend due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. (Friends of Mount Douglas Park Society/Twitter)

Mount Douglas Park closed to vehicle traffic over Labour Day long weekend

Churchill Drive gate to close Sept. 5 to 7

Saanich nature lovers looking to scope out the first few signs of fall in Mount Douglas Park over the long weekend will have to leave their vehicles behind.

From Saturday, Sept. 5 through Monday, Sept. 7, the Churchill Drive gate – just past the parking lot at the base of Mount Douglas – will be closed to restrict vehicle access and to provide more space for the anticipated influx of pedestrians.

Park-users can access Churchill Drive, but they’ll be asked to leave their vehicles in the parking lot and walk, roll or run to the summit.

READ ALSO: Mount Douglas Park closed to vehicles over summer long weekends

The gate will reopen from noon to 11 p.m. – the park’s typical hours – on Tuesday, Sept. 8.

In May, the District of Saanich said the Churchill Drive gate would be closed over all long weekends through the summer and into September as part of the municipality’s response to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. On Sept. 4, Megan Catalano, a communications manager for Saanich, told Black Press Media that the district now plans to close the gate over the Thanksgiving long weekend in October as well.

READ ALSO: Saanich police charge driver who crossed centre line, caused crash

