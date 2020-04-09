Mount Douglas Park closed to vehicle traffic over long weekend

The Churchill Drive parking lot entrance of Mount Douglas Park will be closed over the long weekend. (Friends of Mount Douglas Park)

Mount Douglas Park will be closed to vehicle traffic for the long weekend.

In an effort to ease congestion and prepare for the anticipated increase in pedestrians, the District of Saanich will close the gate on Churchill Drive from April 10 to 13 – meaning that drivers will not be able to take cars to the summit.

“We want families to have fun and enjoy themselves as much as possible during this challenging time,” said Mayor Fred Haynes. “I know we all appreciate that our personal behaviour over this coming weekend will directly impact how we can flatten the COVID-19 curve and keep our communities and loved ones safe.”

He added that while the District’s playgrounds and outdoor recreation facilities – including all sports courts, skate parks and the Cedar Hill Golf Course – remain closed, there are a variety of ways to get active in Saanich while still practicing physical distancing and following provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry’s orders.

Currently, Saanich’s beaches, trails and more than 170 parks remain open. Park-users are asked to stick to green spaces in their neighbourhood, maintain a two-meter distance between themselves and those who don’t share their home and be mindful of the environment.

A Saanich COVID-19 enforcement team has been created to ensure that residents are respecting the various facility closures and following Henry’s orders to avoid the spread of the virus – including a ban on gatherings of more than 50 people and the closure of many non-essential businesses.

The gate reopens April 14 from noon to 11 p.m. – Mount Douglas Park’s regular hours.

To report a concern to the enforcement team, call 250-475-5456 on weekdays between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. or email bylaw@saanich.ca or submit a Report a Problem form on the Saanich website.

