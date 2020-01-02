Mount Tolmie man warns Saanich locals of coordinating thieves

Saanich police says recent thefts have not been out of the ordinary

A thief allegedly stole a motorcycle from a property in the Mount Tolmie area on Dec. 19 between 4 and 4:30 a.m. (Supplied by Ryan Gisler)

A resident in the Mount Tolmie area of Saanich is warning other locals of thieves who may have coordinated to steal a dual-sport motorcycle from his property.

Ryan Gisler, who lives in the Mount Tolmie area, shared video footage stills and details of how the thief or thieves may have operated in the hopes that other locals keep a lookout for the thieves and report suspicious activity to police. The footage shows a thief or two thieves near Gisler’s home on Dec. 19, between 4 and 4:30 a.m.

READ ALSO: Uplands house raided, wrapped gifts stolen in Grinch-style break-in

“It seems as though it is likely a team effort with a highly conspicuous full-faced bicycle rider who scopes out and details items of interest and then texts vehicle support for large valuable items that are stolen later by a tall male in a hooded coat,” Gisler said.

Const. Markus Anastasiades with the Saanich Police Department said police deal with thefts every day, but nothing recent has been out of the ordinary. He said Saanich police officers responded to a call about a man breaking into vehicles and arrested a man actively breaking into vehicles on Dec. 31. The man was later released with a court date.

Anastasiades said the best way to prevent thefts from vehicles is to tidy up your vehicle.

“Keep everything out of sight so that nothing inside is tempting to thieves,” he said. “Even an empty bag or backpack will attract a thief. Lock your vehicle doors and also try and park your vehicle in an area with good lighting.”

Anastasiades said Saanich police encourage residents to continue calling to report any crime they are actively witnessing.

READ ALSO: Police called to two break-and-enters within 600m on Quadra Street in Saanich

sophie.heizer@saanichnews.com