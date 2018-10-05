A look Friday morning at Mount Washington Alpine Resort through their Alpine Cam. Photo by Mount Washington Alpine Resort

Mount Washington receives early dusting of snow

Although it still may be the start of October, an early dusting of snow at Mount Washington Alpine Resort is always a good sign for those looking to hit the slopes soon.

The Comox Valley ski resort received a light dusting which remained on the ground Friday morning – not enough to fully cover the grass, but certainly a good sign for skiers and snowboarders.

While the good news is The Weather Network is forecasting a rain/snow mix for Friday, the bad news is they are also predicting a high of 6C, so any snow is not likely to stick around – yet.

The resort is set to open on Dec. 7 at 9 a.m.

 

