Mount Washington receives more than 30cm of snow

Last week, the resort announced they were pushing back opening day due to lack of snow.

It’s a welcome sight for those waiting to break out the skis and snowshoes.

Overnight Wednesday, Mount Washington Alpine Resort received 31 cm of fresh snow, along with a light snowfall into Thursday morning.

Last week, the resort announced they were pushing back their original opening day of Dec. 6 due to lack of snow.

“…Without old man winter making an appearance just yet, we’re forced to delay the start of the winter 2019/20 season. We’re ready and waiting as patiently as possible, and we know you are too,” read their posting on social media last week.

RELATED: Opening day delayed at Mount Washington

They added, “one big storm can change everything.”

Although the resort has not yet revised its opening day, light snow is expected Thursday. While clear skies and a high of zero is predicted for the weekend, the Weather Network is forecasting snow next Monday through Thursday with highs just below freezing.

For updated opening day information, visit www.mountwashington.ca.


