Mount Washington zip line open in time for long weekend

The lower two spans opened this week; the resort aims for the full line to be running this season

The lower portion of the Mount Washington Zip Line is now open to the public. Visit mountwashington.ca for details. Photo via mountwashington.ca

Just in time for the September long weekend, part of the zip line at Mount Washington Alpine Resort is now open.

Earlier this week, the first guests took to the air on the Hawk Excursion – two spans which include a 501m long section with a 395 vertical drop, along with a 723m section with a 427 vertical drop.

Sheila Rivers, the resort’s marketing manager, said she joined the couple on the very first run.

“I’ve never done a zip tour before, and it was fast and long,” she explained. “This one is quite unique because of a self-braking system, and I was surprised at how fun it was. You can go down side-by-side which really adds to the whole experience.”

RELATED: Mount Washington zip line nearing completion

The line, which is being constructed by ZipRider based in Park City, Utah, is set to be 2.3km long with speeds approaching 100 km/hr.

The zip line will feature a total drop of 415 metres (1,364 vertical feet), and once fully opened, will be not only the longest but the steepest zip line on Vancouver Island.

Rivers noted the foundation has been poured for the first and second spans, and while she couldn’t confirm an opening date for the full Eagle’s Flight zip tour, she said they are hoping to open this season.

With the long weekend just days away, she expects zip line rides to increase, particularly as part of the Hawk Excursion runs over the cafe deck – an “in-your-face” experience, Rivers added.

The Hawk Excursion costs $89 for adults, $79 for youth or seniors and $59 for children under 12.

The full tour, named the Eagle’s Flight, is $129 for adults, $119 for youth or seniors and $99 for children under 12.

Online reservations are encouraged; for more information or pricing, visit www.mountwashington.ca.