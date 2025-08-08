 Skip to content
Mountain biker attacked by cougar near Squamish: Conservation officer service

Cougar followed man down trail for about 20 mins
Black Press Media Staff
(B.C. Conservation Officer Service)

The B.C. Conservation Officer Service is investigating after a man was attacked by a cougar near Squamish. 

A man was mountain biking in the Alpine Capone area along Brohm Ridge around 6:30 p.m. on Thursday (Aug. 7) when a cougar pursued him, according to a social media post from the Conservation Officer Service Friday. It adds the cougar "made contact" and then continued to followd im down the trail for about 20 minutes. 

The man, who was walking backward and holding his bike, threw rocks and the cougar, which then left. 

The Conservation Officer Service said the man had minor injuries, and the attack was reported to the service on Friday morning. 

The post adds that the attack site is near Garibaldi Provincial Park, "where aggressive cougar activity led to trail closures earlier this summer." However, conservation officers are unable to confirm if this incident is linked o one of the cougars involved. 

The conservation service is also advising the public to avoid the area, and officers are working with local government and the local mountain biking and outdoor associations to ensure people are aware of the incident. 

Kal Tire gets new landlord at 7 B.C. shops
B.C. Wildfire debunks AI-generated picture of Harrison fire
Former Canuck Kirk McLean, wife advocate for $35M cancer campaign
