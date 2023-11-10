Mounties called out to round up alpaca on the lam in Nanaimo

Chewy the alpaca jumped fence in South Wellington and headed toward the highway

Nanaimo RCMP caught up with a loose alpaca and helped it get back home south of the city this week.

A three-year-old alpaca named Chewy drew the attention of Nanaimo RCMP when it took an unauthorized walkabout from its home in South Wellington, according to an RCMP press release,

Officers responded at about 2 a.m. Tuesday, Nov. 7, after receiving a report that the animal was heading for the Trans-Canada Highway and there were concerns for its safety.

Police caught up with the alpaca “checking out the lights and sounds and seemingly enjoying himself,” the release noted.

Officers used their vehicles to gently guide the alpaca in the direction it needed to go to make its way safely back home where it was corralled by about 3 a.m. and reunited with its owner who was grateful to have it back.

According to police, Chewy’s owner thought the alpaca had become frightened, for reasons unknown, and jumped the fence to freedom.

“All in all, with a little creativity, the incident was successfully dealt with and the officers now have a good story to share with their workmates,” said reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, in the release.

