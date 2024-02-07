Mounties now eligible for $75K in health benefits for gender-affirming care

The benefit is retroactive to Oct. 12, 2023

Surrey Mounties and other RCMP officers are now eligible under their Regular Member health benefits to receive a maximum lifetime allowance of $75,000 for “gender affirming care” that is retroactive to Oct. 12, 2023.

Robin Percival, media relations officer for the RCMP’s National Communications Services, said this matches the benefits that were extended to public service employees through the Public Service Health Care Plan on July 1, 2023.

“Gender Affirming Care benefit provisions have been added to Regular Member health benefits, as part of our ongoing commitment to creating a more modern, inclusive and representative workforce,” Percival told the Now-Leader. “The benefit will be applicable for certain gender affirming procedures not covered by provincial/territorial health plans to help individuals with their gender affirmation journey.”

Percival said these ”crucial” benefits are representative of an effort to “continue to work towards an RCMP that is inclusive and free of discrimination and harassment for all.”

