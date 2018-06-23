Nearly 2,000 pot plants were seized by Shawnigan Lake RCMP during the execution of three search warrants. (Black Press file photo)

Mounties seize 1,500 pot plants in ‘extensive Shawnigan raid

Mounties searched a property in the 4800-block of Goldstream Heights Drive on May 30

The execution of three search warrants has yielded three arrests and the seizure of nearly 2,000 marijuana plants by the Shawnigan Lake RCMP.

Mounties searched a property in the 4800-block of Goldstream Heights Drive on May 30, uncovering “an extensive 1,500 marijuana plant grow operation,” said a press release issued Friday by the Shawnigan detachment.

“As a result of the investigation a second residence on the property was also searched locating further marijuana bud, score sheets, and a small amount of monies seized,” police said.

A 37-year-old man was arrested at that location.

The two searches gave cause to execute a third search warrant in the 4800-block of Goldstream Heights Drive on June 13.

While there police uncovered a 477-plant grow operation.

A man and a woman were both arrested without incident.

”Shawnigan Lake RCMP are recommending charges under the Controlled Drugs and Substance Act on the three individuals,” said the release.


sarah.simpson@cowichanvalleycitizen.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
B.C. soldier shot down a century ago to be honoured
Next story
Victoria man wins job he was denied after saying he had depression

Just Posted

Victoria man wins job he was denied after saying he had depression

Transport Canada has been order to give Chris Hughes a high-level job and nearly $500,000

Saanich mayor pitches former Emily Carr library as housing site

Residents share concerns, support over Regina Park tent city

Gun, drugs and cash seized in arrest of alleged Victoria fentanyl dealer

Brent Connors is facing nine charges in relation to the investigation

B.C. man (pick up truck, Lucky Beer poster, and all) revels in return to Esquimalt

Rear-Admiral Bob Auchterlonie assumed command of the Maritime Forces Pacific

‘Creep off’ reporting system aims to track street harassment in Metro Vancouver

Text-based hotline launches to collect public reports on where and when harassment occurs

B.C. teacher ends Jeopardy! winning streak, taking home US$69,000

Ali Hasan, from New Westminster, has been gaining fans as a “one-man invasion,” says Alex Trebek

5 fun things to do this weekend in Greater Victoria

Victoria Ska and Reggae Fest, Ride Don’t Hide, Cordova Bay Day and more

Mounties seize 1,500 pot plants in ‘extensive Shawnigan raid

Mounties searched a property in the 4800-block of Goldstream Heights Drive on May 30

B.C. soldier shot down a century ago to be honoured

Norman Stuart Harper, of Kamloops, was killed on a bombing mission over Lahr, Germany, in 1918

Trump sends letter to Trudeau calling for increase in NATO defence spending

The letter comes as tensions between Canada and the United States have risen to a dramatic high

Electoral reform vote in B.C. includes $500,000 each for pro and con groups

A mail-in ballot referendum will take place Oct. 22 to Nov. 30, asking two questions on voting

Horse put down, 1 person in hospital after hit by car in Lower Mainland

Accident along 132nd Avenue in Maple Ridge Friday afternoon

83-year-old inmate dies at medium-security prison in Mission

Correctional Services Canada says Ralph Whitfield Morris died in custody

Blue Jays closer Roberto Osuna suspended for 75 games

23-year-old pitcher faces assault charge

Most Read