Black Press file photo

Mounties seize hatchet, knife, bat from 15-year-olds on Vancouver Island

Items, said to be for ‘protection,’ seized from youths on early-morning prowl in Nanaimo, B.C.

RCMP officers on central Vancouver Island were astounded to discover a small cache of weapons in the possession of youths found prowling the streets late at night.

Officers spotted three teens at about 3:20 a.m. Wednesday, who were later determined to all be 15 years old, sauntering along Northfield Road in Nanaimo, B.C., noted an RCMP press release. One of the three appeared to have an object hanging from his waist, which piqued the interest of the officers and prompted a chat with the group.

The object turned out to be a bat, which the teen said he’d found roadside and was being used for baseball in a nearby field. The officer didn’t buy the explanation and told all three to remove any other weapons in their possession.

The youth with the bat also presented a hatchet, a 13-centimetre double-sided knife, a multi-tool and a can of spray paint. Another youth had a hammer and box cutter in his backpack. The third teen did not have any weapons. The youths told police that the items were for protection and that all of the weapons were allegedly found.

The three boys were given a ride home and turned over to their parents who were provided a Coles Notes version of events by the officers.

The confiscated weapons and tools will all be destroyed.

“There is no need for anyone to be walking around in our community with these kinds of items as they could easily end up being used against you,” Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesman, said in the release. “Secondly, some of the weapons, namely the hatchet, double-sided knife and hammer could lead to Criminal Code charges if they are used inappropriately.”


photos@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Feds announce $10M for RCMP to fight money laundering
Next story
Woman dies in Shawnigan Lake rollover

Just Posted

Twelve gnomes lost in Butchart Gardens – can your kids help find them?

Activity available for three days leading up to Father’s Day

London Drugs offers to pay Victoria’s Remembrance Day costs

The pledge comes after council voted to ask federal branches for refunds on police costs

Trump tweet boosts Victoria business

U.S. president brags about speaking with the Prince of Whales rather than Prince of Wales

Victoria councillor questions if Canada Day should strictly be a daytime event

Coun. Ben Isitt is looking at ways to pare down costs for future Canada Day events

Greater Victoria man shares the secrets behind a portrait of a Canadian Bride

The portrait was painted by a famed Belgian artist immediately after the Second World War

VIDEO: Greater Victoria firefighters donate $25,000 to pediatric unit at VGH

As part of a 10-year pledge to donate $250,000

Greater Victoria’s Crimestoppers wanted list for the week of June 11

Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers is seeking the public’s help in locating the… Continue reading

POLL: How do you celebrate Father’s Day?

A 217 survey says Father’s Day falls well behind Mother’s Day. The… Continue reading

Woman dies in Shawnigan Lake rollover

RCMP still looking for more information in single-vehicle crash

Police warn of counterfeit money being passed on Vancouver Island

Money has security features that even include holographs

VIDEO: Raptors say they’re simply staying in the moment as Game 6 approaches

Golden State’s 106-105 victory in Game 5 sent the series back to Oracle Arena

B.C. Liberals call for tax relief for struggling forest industry

Reduce stumpage, carbon tax, forest critic John Rustad says

Two cases of feeding bears being investigated in B.C.

This spring also happens to mark the busiest

Don’t blame climate change on everything

Reader writes legitimate groups offer themselves no favours by tacking climate change on every issue

Most Read