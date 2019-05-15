Belton Bros. were scheduled to be moving the building this week in two sections. (Joan Stiebel/ Black Press staff)

Move of Colwood Corners office building postponed

Developers are reconsidering the building’s final location

Onni Group has postponed this week’s move of the former office building at Colwood Corners near London Drugs on Sooke Road, according to a spokesperson with the City of Colwood.

“They’re just finalizing where they’re going to place it,” communication manager Sandra Russell noted.

ALSO READ: Colwood Corners developers teeing up for 2021 move in for first residents

The building was set to move a “short distance” along Sooke Road to Onni’s property on Jerome Road.

The first section of the building was scheduled to “roll out” May 13 or 14, while the second section was scheduled to move on May 15 or 16. The new date for the move will be announced in the near future, Russell said.

ALSO READ: Ceremonial concrete pour to kick-off Colwood Corners’ new building construction


