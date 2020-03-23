MP Blaney one of three NDP MPs joining emergency session of Parliament on Tuesday

  • Mar. 23, 2020 3:30 p.m.
  • News

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will join NDP leader Jagmeet Singh and London-Fanshaw MP Lyndsay Mathyssen as the three NDP members in a reduced Parliament that will sit on Tuesday to pass legislation to enable the government to respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The reduced minority Parliament will consist of 14 Liberals, 11 Conservatives, 3 NDP, 3 Bloc Quebecois, and one Green MP as per an agreement negotiated among the official parties. Blaney has remained in Ottawa since Parliament was suspended on March 13 in order to serve her role as party whip which includes negotiating and liaising with the other parties. Following the session, Blaney will return to her riding and undertake 14 days of self-isolation.

“It has been very hard to be away from my family and my community with all that is going on, but it’s critical that the government be able to enact measures right away to give Canadians the support they need,” Blaney said.

NDP leader Jagmeet Singh has previously indicated to the Prime Minister that the NDP will support the upcoming legislation giving it the votes needed to pass. Singh urged the Prime Minister to begin rollout of programs immediately rather than wait for legislation to pass stating that “Canadians cannot wait a moment longer for help.”

Singh, Blaney and the NDP are also proposing additional measures to help Canadians including a moratorium on evictions, foreclosures, and utility cut-offs; ensuring banks waive interest fees for the next two payments cycles; increasing the wage subsidy for small and medium-sized businesses; and ensuring that supports for big businesses are tied to protecting jobs in Canada.

RELATED: Canada to spend $192M to find vaccine for COVID-19, Trudeau says

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

CoronavirusParliament

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says
Next story
Swan Lake south wharf demolition begins in Saanich

Just Posted

Beacon Hill, Topaz, Royal Athletic parks to open as temporary sites for the homeless

Victoria announced formalized camps to help combat spread of COVID-19

Greater Victoria street nurses ask government to help the homeless in COVID-19 crisis

12 priorities laid out by front-line workers

Victoria city hall flag flies at half-mast in recognition of former councillor

Bea Holland served on Victoria council from 1997 to 2006

Victoria harbour authority closes Ogden Point walkway to the public

Greater Victoria Harbour Authority says not enough people were practising social distancing

Swan Lake south wharf demolition begins in Saanich

Wharf built in the 1990s deemed beyond repair

A student loan freeze, $1,000 payments: Here’s what B.C.’s COVID-19 plan has for you

Help for renters is coming, Premier John Horgan says

B.C. moves to prevent people being fired due to COVID-19 consequences

Employment law changes cover isolation, child care, travel bans

Cities warned from declaring local states of emergency, Abbotsford mayor says

Mayor Henry Braun says solicitor general discouraged such declarations, warning of ‘chaos’

B.C. announces $5 billion financial relief for COVID-19 pandemic

Renters, small business to get assistance quickly, John Horgan says

MP Blaney one of three NDP MPs joining emergency session of Parliament on Tuesday

North Island-Powell River MP Rachel Blaney will join NDP leader Jagmeet Singh… Continue reading

B.C. man holds virtual birthday party with 70 guests

Peter Van Mil of Abbotsford turns 35 and celebrates with Facebook Live video

B.C. reports 3 new COVID-19 deaths but 100 people have recovered, Henry says

13 people in total have died due to COVID-19 in B.C.

Comprehensive COVID-19 world update as of Monday afternoon, March 23

4,200 prisoners release, 1,000 new hospital beds for New York

Suspect’s replica gun and truck keys taken during botched armed robbery in Nanaimo

RCMP make arrest after incident Friday on Fifth Street

Most Read