MP hosts Esquimalt town hall to talk Trans Mountain

Rick Stiebel/News staff

Two federal NDP MPs are hosting a town hall to gather support to oppose the federal government’s efforts to build the Trans-Mountain pipeline expansion.

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke MP Randall Garrison and Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP Mp Nathan Cullen said the the event on Oct. 10 in the theatre at Esquimalt High School is part of ongoing efforts to protect the B.C. coastline.

“Even after the Federal Court of Appeal quashed the pipeline permits the Liberal government has made it clear that it intends to force through expansion of the Trans-Mountain pipeline,” Garrison stated in a news release. “However, they still can’t say how they will fulfill their obligations to respect the inherent, treaty and constitutional rights of Indigenous peoples. They have also failed to produce any credible plan for addressing the Court’s key other criticism; the failure to fully consider the impact on B.C.’s coastline and marine life, especially Southern Resident Orcas.”

Cullen cited flaws with the environmental assessment process conducted by the National Energy Board, pointing out in the media release that it did not consider the risk a seven-fold increase in tanker traffic would have. The ruling by the court found that the federal government failed to engage in meaningful consultation with Indigenous groups as well, he added.

