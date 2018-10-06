MP hosts Esquimalt town hall to talk Trans Mountain

MP Randall Garrison and Mp Nathan Cullen host the Oct. 10 event at Esquimalt High School

Rick Stiebel/News staff

Two federal NDP MPs are hosting a town hall to gather support to oppose the federal government’s efforts to build the Trans-Mountain pipeline expansion.

Esquimalt-Saanich-Sooke MP Randall Garrison and Skeena-Bulkley Valley NDP Mp Nathan Cullen said the the event on Oct. 10 in the theatre at Esquimalt High School is part of ongoing efforts to protect the B.C. coastline.

RELATED: Trans Mountain CEO says pipe construction could restart in 2019 on NEB timeline

RELATED: Take 2: NEB wants to hear your thoughts on Trans Mountain pipeline

“Even after the Federal Court of Appeal quashed the pipeline permits the Liberal government has made it clear that it intends to force through expansion of the Trans-Mountain pipeline,” Garrison stated in a news release. “However, they still can’t say how they will fulfill their obligations to respect the inherent, treaty and constitutional rights of Indigenous peoples. They have also failed to produce any credible plan for addressing the Court’s key other criticism; the failure to fully consider the impact on B.C.’s coastline and marine life, especially Southern Resident Orcas.”

Cullen cited flaws with the environmental assessment process conducted by the National Energy Board, pointing out in the media release that it did not consider the risk a seven-fold increase in tanker traffic would have. The ruling by the court found that the federal government failed to engage in meaningful consultation with Indigenous groups as well, he added.

rick.stiebel@goldstreamgazette.com

Previous story
Prime Minister pledges to ensure ‘thriving’ dairy industry post USMCA
Next story
Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How prevention sites keep stopping deaths

Just Posted

Lengthy waits for Thanksgiving travels on BC Ferries

The long-weekend wait times are starting to pick up at major routes between Metro Vancouver and Vancouver Island

B.C. Hydro responding to second power outage of the day in Greater Victoria

Crews working to restore power in Metchosin, Langford, Colwood

How accessible are Victoria’s public washrooms?

Victoria Disability Resource Centre identifies many barriers for wheelchair users to access toilets

Elderly man denied cab ride, ‘not a big enough fare’

Taxies at Swartz Bay turn away rides to nearby Sidney in favour of bigger fares

Indigenous tourism blossoming on Vancouver Island

BIG READ: Islanders investing in First Nations cultural experiences to attract the world

Prime Minister pledges to ensure ‘thriving’ dairy industry post USMCA

Trudeau said while he understands the industry’s concerns ‘there’s not question this is a good deal.’

‘We just got Banksy-ed’: Artwork self-destructs moments after $1.4 million sale

Spray-painted canvas ‘Girl With Balloon’ by elusive street artist Banksy went through a shredder just minutes after being sold for three-times its pre-sale estimate

5 things to see and do in Greater Victoria this weekend

Circus to zombies, this long weekend is full of fun events

POLL: Do you plan to vote in the Oct. 20 municipal election?

Greater Victoria residents head to the polls on Oct. 20 to select… Continue reading

‘Any team in this league can beat any team:’ Lions not underestimating Argos

Saturday will be the first time DeVier Posey lines up against his former teammates on the Toronto Argonauts

VIDEO: Sophie Gregoire Trudeau names first Arctic and offshore patrol ship

The ship is the first of at least five Arctic and offshore patrol vessels that will be tasked with patrolling Canadian waters, including the Arctic

B.C. marijuana rules say where you can’t smoke or vape

Fine set at $230 for smoking cannabis, only $58 for vaping

B.C. tent city campers break into empty elementary for ‘Schoolhouse Squat’

Homeless camp residents and supporters in Nanaimo announce they’ve ‘claimed’ school

Reversing overdoses, saving lives: How prevention sites keep stopping deaths

Campbell River overdose prevention site has reversed 19 overdoses since 2017 – AIDS Vancouver Island

Most Read