Diagnostic scans are a key part of assessing patients for surgery. (Black Press files)

MRI diagnostic scans increasing with night-time operations in B.C.

Procedures double for Northern Health, improving for Fraser, Island

Running diagnostic scanners up to 24 hours a day in B.C. hospitals has worked better than expected, particularly in the north, Health Minister Adrian Dix says.

The purchase of two private magnetic resonance imaging scanners in Abbotsford and Surrey last year brings the number of MRI scanners running 24 hours a day to 10, Dix said Thursday. Another MRI in Cranbrook is operating more than 100 hours a week, reducing wait times for diagnosis in the Kootenay region.

MRI scans are more effective for assessing the need for surgery in soft tissue injuries, while CAT scans are used to assess injuries involving bones.

Dix said wait times for MRI have been significantly increased, mostly through extended hours of operation. He did not provide wait time statistics, but said the situation has improved significantly from two years ago when patients were waiting up to a year for scans to determine if they need surgery.



