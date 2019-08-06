A BC Heritage grant will help the Metchosin Museum Society with much-needed upgrades to the Metchosin School Museum. (Submitted/Jim MacPherson)

Much-needed upgrades coming to Metchosin School Museum

Heritage BC grant helps to cover construction costs

The Metchosin School Museum will be receiving much-needed improvements thanks to a Heritage BC grant.

The museum society was awarded a grant of $13,600 to cover construction costs at the museum through the government’s Heritage Legacy Fund.

READ ALSO: METCHOSIN’S PAST: Time for a quick history lesson

“The museum is one of the few school museums in the province,” said Jim Macpherson, vice-president of the Metchosin Museum Society. In fact, it was of the first B.C. schools built after Confederation, he added. And it has been maintained as such.

“It’s one of the few places in the province where there is a museum that focuses on the schooling and education of children 100 years ago…there are so many people who have been here for generations, it’s not just a matter of history, it’s a matter of connection.”

But with time the building has developed a number of foundation issues. The grant will help the museum society pay for drainage improvements around the school foundation, damp-proofing and ground-sealing in the crawl space and insulation and floor joist repairs.

“Under the school there is very high humidity,” Macpherson said. “There is dry rot appearing and all of that has to be dealt with.”

The upgrades come ahead of the museum’s conservation plan, which will outline a range of priorities in the coming years. But Macpherson said, “much of that would be pointless if the foundation and drainage are not addressed first.”

READ ALSO: A brief history of the Metchosin Museum Society

The society will cover any and all costs above the $13,600 allotted by the grant.

Construction will begin in fall and until October, the Metchosin School Museum will be open to the public on Saturdays from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. and on Sundays 11 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.


nina.grossman@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Victoria swimmer with down syndrome completes 5-kilometre Thetis Lake swim
Next story
Sunny skies ahead for Tuesday

Just Posted

Victoria Police Department spends $1.2 million annually on overtime costs

Costs likely to rise with staffing shortages at VicPD

Street closure in Esquimalt set for Aug. 6 to 16

Paradise Street will be shut down between Head and Lyall streets

Sunny skies ahead for Tuesday

Plus a look ahead at your week

Victoria swimmer with down syndrome completes 5-kilometre Thetis Lake swim

Victoria woman swims for four hours straight in cold water

New female hockey teams fill a need

Greater Victoria association seeks players from five to 20 years old

VIDEO: B.C. Day long weekend wrap-up: Here’s the news you missed

Some of the top weekend headlines from Greater Victoria and beyond

Manitoba RCMP set up new roadblock, abandon river search in hunt for B.C. fugitives

The roadblock is up at the community of Sundance

Evacuation alert for over 200 properties due to Okanagan wildfire

Wildfire is north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake region

Victoria Shamrocks sweep Nanaimo Timbermen to advance to WLA finals

Victoria beats Nanaimo 10-4 in Game 4 on Monday at Frank Crane Arena

2 El Paso victims die at hospital, raising death toll to 22

Police still have not released a list of the victims of the attack

Raptors evacuated due to threatening Okanagan wildfire

Properties on evac alert due to Eagle Bluff wildfire, located north of Oliver in the Gallagher Lake

Trump says he wants stronger gun checks, gives few details

Trump spoke Monday from the White House about shootings that left 29 dead and dozens wounded

Three federal leaders march together at Vancouver Pride

Conservative Andrew Scheer was the only one missing

Salmon moved to B.C. hatchery as Fraser River landslide work continues

4,300 sockeye and chinook transported upstream of Big Bar

Most Read