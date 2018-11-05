(Metro Creative photo)

Mud slide hits Highway 14 near Port Renfrew

Eastbound lane closed until repairs made

B.C. Transportation Ministry crews are cleaning up after a minor mud slide near Loss Creek on Highway 14, about 14 kilometres east of Port Renfrew on Sunday afternoon.

There were no vehicles impacted by the slide, said the ministry in a statement issued this afternoon.

Minor mud and debris slides are not uncommon after heavy rain.

The ministry has closed the eastbound lane until repairs can be made. Signs and traffic control devices are in place to notify drivers of the lane closure.

Single lane, alternating traffic is in place until the road is repaired. The ministry hopes to have the eastbound lane re-opened as soon as it is safe to do so.


editor@sookenewsmirror.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Headless bear carcass found by dog walkers in Qualicum Beach
Next story
Douglas Street 24-hour transit and bike priority lanes open Nov. 5

Just Posted

Colwood dog who attacked owner had history of multiple ownership

CRD bylaw officers estimate four-year-old male dog is Pit bull-Mastiff mixed breed

Mud slide hits Highway 14 near Port Renfrew

Eastbound lane closed until repairs made

New lead on missing Victoria woman Emma Fillipoff sparks dog search

A witness came forward this summer saying he saw her the morning of Nov. 29, 2012

Victoria library workers vote to strike

Talks break off between CUPE 410 and Greater Victoria Labour Relations Association

Former B.C. Hydro CEO earns half a million without working a single day

Jessica McDonald received $541,615 in compensation following firing

Nine years later, ex-BC Lions player charged in ex-girlfriend’s death

Kimberly Hallgarth was found dead in her Burnaby home in 2009

Bruce McArthur could stand trial as early as September 2019: judge

McArthur is accused of killing eight men with ties to Toronto’s gay village

POLL: Do you have a family doctor?

A new urgent care centre is set to open in Langford on… Continue reading

Feds promise $165 million in compensation after shortchanging 270,000 veterans

Veterans Affairs Minister Seamus O’Regan revealed the error and compensation package Monday

Minister has already met with 22 bands in Trans Mountain consultation redo

Redo follows August ruling in which court said original pipeline consultation wasn’t good enough

Trudeau to visit Vimy Ridge, Paris to mark WWI anniversary

Some 60,000 Canadians died, 172,000 injured during First World War between 1914 and 1918

Former B.C. woman gets 90 days in jail for latest animal cruelty

Catherine Adams, mother Karin, under 20-year ban on owning animals, stemming from 2014 case in B.C.

Kelowna to host B.C. federal Liberals

Liberal Party of Canada to hold its B.C. convention in Kelowna Nov. 16 and 17

John Horgan’s referendum choice illustrates B.C. unknowns

Premier doesn’t like candidates chosen by parties in private

Most Read