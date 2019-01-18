A rockslide at the Sooke Potholes has closed a portion of the viewing area at the popular tourist site. (CRD)

Mudslide closes viewing area at Sooke Potholes

Safety concerns have led to the closure

A rockslide and concerns about public safety have led the CRD to close a portion of the viewing area at the Sooke Potholes Regional Park.

The CRD cited rock slides and concerns about potential slope instability for the closure in the area around the old lodge site (see map). Other viewing areas to the north of the closed area remain open to visitors and visitors are requested to respect the closure for their own safety.

In early January, a mudslide closed another CRD park when a portion of the Sooke Hills Wilderness Trail was closed for several days following a significant rainfall event.

More information will be released when it becomes available. For updates, please visit www.crd.bc.ca and follow us on Twitter @crd_bc.

