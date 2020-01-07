Mudslide disrupts traffic and threatens hydro lines in Shirley

Hydro is on the scene

BC Hydro is on the scene in Shirley after a mudslide sent two trees up against power lines. (Black Press Media)

A mudslide at about 11 p.m. on Monday night resulted in two trees coming to rest against power lines on Sheringham Hill at West Coast Road.

Hydro has attended the site to remove the trees and traffic control staff are also at the scene.

Traffic was reduced to one lane for a short time, but RCMP report that normal traffic flow will resume just as soon as the trees are removed.

More information will be posted as the situation progresses.



