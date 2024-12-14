Mudslide north of Lions Bay closes Highway 99 in both directions

Highway linking Vancouver and Whistler won’t reopen until midnight: Squamish RCMP

The Sea to Sky Highway linking Vancouver and Whistler, B.C., has been closed in both reactions after a mudslide near Lions Bay brought down trees and debris to block the road.

The RCMP in Squamish, B.C., says the road is not expect to reopen until midnight and no detours are available.

It says there are no reported injuries so far but emergency crews are still working to confirm if anyone was hurt and the extent of the damage.

Photos and videos posted on the social media platform X, formally known as Twitter, and Facebook show toppled trees and debris scattered across the road while ambulance sirens could be heard from the video.

Drive BC says in an update Saturday morning that trees are on the road between Lions Bay Avenue and Brunswick Beach Road, and an assessment is in progress.

The Ministry of Transportation is asking drivers to avoid travelling to the area as emergency crews are on the scene and heavy equipment and ministry personnel are on the way.

The ministry says it will do an assessment and clean up, but it remains unclear how long it might take to reopen.

Drivers are encouraged to check DriveBC for updates on when the highway may be reopened.