Muir Creek fire in mop-up stage

An official with B.C. Wildfire Service said crews are in “final patrol.”

A small wildfire northwest of Sooke is in the mop-up stage, B.C. Wildfire said Monday morning.

The fire, which started July 16, was located at Muir Creek, around 27 kilometres from Sooke. According to B.C. Wildfire, the fire was human-caused.

An official with B.C. Wildfire Service said crews are in “final patrol.”

“We still haven’t declared this one out, but it’s still an active fire,” said Bryan Zandberg.

The only other wildfire on the Island Monday was the Big Bay fire near Campbell River. The small fire ignited as a result of a car accident. It is considered under control.

RELATED: Out of control – Muir Creek fire has grown to one hectare



editor@sookenewsmirror.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

B.C. Wildfires 2021West Shore