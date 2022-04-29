PHOTOS: Victoria firefighters pluck man from balcony in multi-storey building fire

Victoria fire crews rescued one man using a ladder after fire at View Towers in Victoria late Friday morning.
Smoke billowed from a unit around the 10th floor of the residential building shortly after 11:30 a.m. on April 29.
A building appears to be on fire in the area of View and Quadra streets in downtown Victoria. #yyj pic.twitter.com/G5dw0C0mgx
— Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) April 29, 2022
Victoria firefighters lowered the man from a balcony of the unit where the fire appeared to be. Smoke dwindled quickly as crews battled the blaze.
More to come….
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.
Do you have a story tip? Email: vnc.editorial@blackpress.ca.
Follow us on Twitter and Instagram, and like us on Facebook.