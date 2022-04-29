PHOTOS: Victoria firefighters pluck man from balcony in multi-storey building fire

Victoria fire crews battle a blaze at View Towers in Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Victoria fire crews battle a blaze at View Towers in Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Paramedics look after a man plucked from the balcony of a multi-storey building during a Victoria fire Friday, April 28. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Paramedics look after a man plucked from the balcony of a multi-storey building during a Victoria fire Friday, April 28. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Firefighters rescued a man from the balcony of a multi-storey building during a fire Friday, April 28. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Firefighters rescued a man from the balcony of a multi-storey building during a fire Friday, April 28. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
Victoria fire crews battle a blaze at View Towers in Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)Victoria fire crews battle a blaze at View Towers in Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Jake Romphf/News Staff)
A building burns near downtown Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)A building burns near downtown Victoria on Friday, April 29. (Christine van Reeuwyk/News Staff)

Victoria fire crews rescued one man using a ladder after fire at View Towers in Victoria late Friday morning.

Smoke billowed from a unit around the 10th floor of the residential building shortly after 11:30 a.m. on April 29.

Victoria firefighters lowered the man from a balcony of the unit where the fire appeared to be. Smoke dwindled quickly as crews battled the blaze.

More to come….

READ ALSO: View Towers Fire Closes Downtown Streets (2014)

