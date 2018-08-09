A multi-vehicle crash backed up traffic in both directions on the Pat Bay Highway near Keating Cross Road Thursday afternoon. Hugo Wong/Black Press

Multi-vehicle crash on Pat Bay Highway

  • Aug. 9, 2018 1:11 p.m.
  • News

Emergency crews are responding to a reported five-vehicle crash on the Pat Bay Highway near Keating Cross Road. The call came in at about 1 p.m. Thursday for the crash on the 6700 block of the Pat Bay Highway that backed up traffic in both directions.

Previous story
Telegraph Creek wildfires merge into one

Just Posted

Removal of Macdonald statue prompts confusion over City process

Coun. Coleman: We have made people very angry in this process and that has not been helpful.

Multi-vehicle crash on Pat Bay Highway

Emergency crews are responding to a reported five-vehicle crash on the Pat… Continue reading

Baseball’s HarbourCats wind up WCL season with loss to Pickles

Victoria needed a win to make the league playoffs, now looks ahead to 2019

Tide, winds delay marathon swim across Juan de Fuca Strait

Susan Simmons and her team need to wait for the perfect day for such a long swim

Photo gallery: International Cat Day prompts reader photos

Oak Bay News readers share their furry friends

Star Wars robots to the rescue at UBC annual competition

Students created fully autonomous robots for final exam in engineering physics course

Telegraph Creek wildfires merge into one

Wind shift offers chance to secure southern flank of 28,000-hectare blaze

Former Burns Lake mayor faces three new sex-related charges

Luke Strimbold faces 29 counts of sex-related crimes

Update: Knife-wielding intruder allegedly threatens B.C. woman and newborn

Osoyoos RCMP are currently looking for the woman they have identifies from security footage.

Credit card firms to trim merchant fees, but retailers group ‘underwhelmed’

Feds expect move will help small and medium-sized companies save a total of $250 million per year

Scientists concerned about endangered orca still pushing body of her calf

The whale known as J35 was spotted in coastal waters near the border between B.C. Wednesday

ICBC moves to tighten driver discount rules

Still in red $1.3 billion, next year’s rate increase not yet known

Man with links to Canadian politicians ordered to pay $8M in fraud case

Immigration consultant Paul Se Hui Oei had collected $5 million in fraudulent investments

Illegal campfires prompt $48,000 in fines over B.C. Day weekend

Violation tickets start at $1,450 but can add up quickly if an unlawful flame starts a wildfire

Most Read