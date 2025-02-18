 Skip to content
Multiple assailants attack inmate at Kent Institution near Agassiz

Inmate has been returned to prison following treatment
28067634_web1_220201-ABB-COVIDDangerPrisons-kent_1
Kent Institution

An inmate at maximum-security Kent Institution near Agassiz was recently assaulted. 

According to a report from Correctional Service Canada (CSC), multiple assailants attacked an inmate on Feb. 9. Staff evaluated the inmate and transported him to an outside hospital for treatment. The inmate has since returned to Kent Institution. 

Multiple assailants were identified and CSC states that "appropriate actions have been taken." The Agassiz RCMP are  investigating the incident. No other inmates or staff members were injured during the incident. 

"The safety and security of institutions, their staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system," the CSC stated. "In order to improve practices aimed at preventing this type of incident, the Correctional Service of Canada will review the circumstances of the incident and take the appropriate measures."

This is the second assault at Kent Institution that the CSC has publicly reported in 2025. 

