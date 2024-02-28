Multiple B.C. highways could get treacherous as cold front brings snow

Coquihalla, Sea-to-sky among the regions expected to be affected

Environment Canada is warning of hazardous driving conditions on several stretches of British Columbia highways as a strong Pacific frontal system pushes into the Interior.

A winter storm warning has been issued for the Sea to Sky Highway from Squamish to Whistler, with snow accumulation forecast to reach up to 50 centimetres by Thursday.

Winter storm warnings are also in effect on the Coquihalla Highway from Hope to Merritt, Highway 3 from Hope to Princeton and from Grand Forks to Creston, and Highway 1 from Sicamous to Golden.

Environment Canada says snowfall in those areas could reach 40 centimetres and may combine with strong gusts to reduce visibility to near zero, and officials are recommending against all non-essential travel until conditions improve Thursday.

Snowfall, winter storm and rainfall warnings are also in place in several other parts of B.C., including Whistler, inland sections of the Central Coast around Bella Coola, vast stretches of the eastern Interior along Highways 5 and 16 around Valemount, and eastern Vancouver Island just north of Nanaimo.

Environment Canada says the heavy snowfall Tuesday left as much as 30 centimetres on the Sea to Sky Highway, 29 centimetres in parts of Whistler and 23 centimetres at Squamish Airport.

