Multiple callers spot ‘woman in distress’ in Comox Valley car

Comox Valley RCMP are trying to a check, with the public’s help, into circumstances around calls concerning a woman in distress inside a vehicle.

They received two reports of the suspicious circumstances in Courtenay on Tuesday afternoon.

At about 3:15 p.m. on Feb. 2, a caller saw a vehicle travelling in the area of Lockwell Road and Fraser Road with a woman inside who was crying, asking for help and possibly trying to get out of the vehicle. Police received another call from the same period of time with a similar report of a female in the front passenger seat of a vehicle apparently in distress.

“The observations of these two callers might not be anything untoward; however, after two calls of a similar nature, our level of concern is such that we would like to locate the vehicle as soon as possible so we can confirm this woman is all right,” said Const. Monika Terragni, media relations officer for Comox Valley RCMP.

Police are looking for a grey Chrysler sedan, approximately five to seven years old and possibly a 300 or 500 model, with a B.C. licence plate similar to MT7611.

The woman has been described as Caucasian, possibly in her 30s, with long dark hair, while the driver has been described as a Caucasian man in his 40s, possibly wearing glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Comox Valley RCMP immediately at 250-338-1321. If anyone sees the vehicle matching the description and someone inside appears to be in distress, the witness should call 911 right away.



