Multiple Conservatives bow out as NDP casts around for MLA to fill speaker's role

Multiple MLAs have rules themselves, as NDP looks outside the party for Speaker in order to maintain legislature edge

Several experienced MLAs returning to Victoria under the Conservative Party of B.C. banner have ruled themselves out as Speaker of the newly elected provincial legislature.

Premier David Eby Tuesday said that New Democrat Raj Chouhan could return to the role of Speaker but also raised the possibility of a Conservative or Green speaker.

The Oct. 19 election — pending two judicial recounts scheduled for Nov. 7-8 — gives the B.C. NDP a bare majority of 47 seats. A speaker from the Conservatives — who hold 44 seats — would give the NDP a wider margin since the speaker only votes in case of a tie.

But the likelihood of a Conservative speaker is waning. Conservative Party of B.C. Leader John Rustad said Tuesday the party is currently not interested in supplying a speaker and several names have since ruled themselves out — either after they had received an offer or pre-emptively.

Peter Milobar, who will be returning to the legislature as MLA for Kamloops-Centre after having been part of the B.C. United caucus, said he declined the offer because it would run counter to his intentions.

"I got into the election to defeat the (B.C. NDP)," he said. "I have serious concerns about the direction that they are taking the province. So being a person to solidify their space for four years in the legislature just seemed exactly the opposite of what I was literally doing two weeks ago."

Milobar declined to identify the person who approached him, but added it was "somebody that would most certainly have the authority to be making a call they did on behalf of the Premier's Office."

Milobar said the B.C. NDP's search for a Conservative speaker tells him a "couple" of things.

"They obviously know that they either can't rely on the Greens to prop them up indefinitely or they have no intention of honouring whatever they came to an agreement with the Greens, as we saw in 2020 when the snap election was called despite there being a confidence-and-supply-agreement and the Greens never once voting against anything even remotely close to a confidence vote."

Milobar added that he sees the search for a Conservative speaker as a "manoeuvre" by New Democrats to "basically be able to shed themselves" from any obligations to work with the Greens or the Conservatives.

"Despite all the public proclamations by the premier, they are trying to do anything and everything they can do to be free and unencumbered by any political party."

Ian Paton, another former B.C. United caucus member, now returning Conservative MLA, also told media this week that he had received a call from the B.C. NDP but turned it down as well.

"I am truly honoured to have my name mentioned in discussions regarding the role of the Speaker," he said on X. "However, I want to clarify that I am not interested in pursuing this position."

Paton added his focus on remains on advocating for the people of Delta South and representing the interests of farmers and ranchers in Victoria.

"Following convention, it is the responsibility of the party intending to form government to propose its own candidate for the role of Speaker," he said.

Elenore Sturko, who will be heading to Victoria as MLA for Surrey-Cloverdale, said she has not received any calls.

"I'm sure the NDP knew asking me would be a waste of their time," she said. Sturko was alluding her reputation as a fierce critic of the NDP during Question Period, when she was with B.C. United, a role she has publicly relished.

"I would not give up my privilege of debating or participating in Question Period on behalf of Surrey-Cloverdale and all British Columbians for anything," she said.

Teresa Wat, who represented Richmond-Bridgeport for B.C. United before winning the riding for the Conservatives, also ruled herself out.

"I am humbled by the thought of being considered for Speaker of the House, but I want to be clear my commitment is to my constituents and my colleagues in the (party). I will not be putting my name forward for the role."

Trevor Halford, returning MLA for Surrey–White Rock, was even more blunt when Rob Shaw of the Orca asked him whether he would be interested in the job. "No f**king way," Halford said.

"Quote is 100 per cent accurate," he later told Black Press Media.