(Twitter/@RealSaavedra)

Multiple cops shot in Colorado

The shootings took place in an apartment complex near Denver

Authorities in Colorado say a number of deputies from a sheriff’s office in suburban Denver have been wounded.

The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said via its Twitter account that a major highway south of the city was shut down Sunday. Residents in the vicinity were asked to shelter in place, and avoid windows and exterior walls.

No other details were immediately available. The nature of the injuries to the Douglas County deputies wasn’t disclosed. It also wasn’t known how many deputies were involved.

More to come…

