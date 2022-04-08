UPDATE: Multiple crashes causing morning delays across Greater Victoria

The Saanich Police Department responded to a number of crashes April 8. While many were cleared quickly, Carey Road is closed while crews repair a damaged hydro pole. (Black Press Media file photo)

One woman was sent to hospital after a crash Friday morning on the Pat Bay Highway while Carey Road remains closed in Saanich.

Carey Road is blocked at Baker Street after a motorist hit a hydro pole. The driver is not reported to have any injuries, however, police are currently investigating the incident.

Saanich police have closed Carey Road in both directions between Baker and Judah streets while B.C. Hydro fixes the unstable pole. The corridor will be closed for several hours, said Const. Markus Anastasiades.

TRAFFIC: Carey Road is closed in both directions between Baker St and Judah St due to a single-vehicle collision into a hydro pole. We expect several hours until the road will re-open, so please plan your commute accordingly. #yyjtraffic pic.twitter.com/9GvAITImPO — Saanich Police (@SaanichPolice) April 8, 2022

In Central Saanich, emergency services were called to the Pat Bay Highway at Keating Cross Road at around 7:45 a.m. for a crash involving a dump truck and SUV.

The driver of the SUV, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to Central Saanich Police Service. Her vehicle was totalled in the crash.

The driver of the dump truck was uninjured and the truck sustained minor damage.

The southbound lanes of the highway were closed for about an hour while emergency crews were on the scene. The highway has since fully reopened.

A series of other crashes have also caused delays for motorists Friday morning.

Two vehicles were involved in a crash at 5:45 a.m. at Admirals Road and the Trans-Canada Highway after one of the drivers made an illegal U-turn. The incident has been cleared and there were no reported injuries.

At 7:30 a.m. two drivers crashed into each other – both attempting to make left turns – at the intersection of Millgrove Street and Burnside Road West. One vehicle was towed from the scene and there were no reported injuries. The crash has been cleared but caused delays along Burnside Road West between Tillicum and Harriet roads.

Saanich police also received a report of a T-bone crash at 8:30 a.m. at the intersection of Bremerton and Judah streets. One vehicle was towed from the scene and there were no reported injuries.

A road closure in Saanich is also causing some delays. Prospect Lake Road between Interurban Trail and Lohr Road is open to local traffic only for stormwater infrastructure upgrades from 7 a.m. until 7 p.m. from April 8 to 22.

