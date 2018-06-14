Victoria apartment fire sends one to hospital

Crews were called just before 6 p.m. to the 1100-block of Yates Street

Fire crews were called out Thursday evening to an apartment building on Yates St.

One woman was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and crews remained on scene for some time, however the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Three fire engines, along with 19 members from the Victoria Fire Department responded just before 6 p.m.

“There was smoke coming from the roof area, and we got that out quite quickly in order to get the crews up into the suite and pull the ceiling down,” said Battalion Chief Gary Birtwistle.

“And we’ve been searching for new hot spots on either side, and suites adjacent, and everything looks good now.”

Only one suite was believed to have been affected, although Birtwistle said there may be some drywall damage to adjacent suites.

“Doesn’t seem like much water or smoke [damage]. Unsure down below, but not much water was used so it looks fairly good at this point,” he added.

The fire remains under investigation.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Province to speed up traffic at McKenzie Interchange
Next story
Bystanders in Nanaimo help lift car to free woman trapped underneath

Just Posted

Province to speed up traffic at McKenzie Interchange

Traffic patterns will extend green light times for southbound commuters starting Friday

Victoria apartment fire sends one to hospital

Crews were called just before 6 p.m. to the 1100-block of Yates Street

‘Daddy bonus’ common in B.C. workplaces, study finds

UBC researchers say dads don’t have to be number one in the office to get a raise

Vancouver Island’s largest supervised consumption site to open Monday

The Pandora location will be open 13 hours a day, 356 days per year

Power outage hits roughly 10,000 customers on the West Shore

Power restored to most almost instantly

TV host Jillian Harris says B.C. cab refused to give her ride

The Love It or List It show host asks why B.C. still doesn’t have ridesharing

First rainbow crosswalk on First Nation reserve in Canada unveiled

More than 15 volunteers painted the colourful crosswalk in front of Samson Cree Nation

Banksy print stolen in Toronto, police investigating theft

Lazarides has billed ‘The Art of Banksy’ as largest collection of U.K. artist’s work ever displayed

Bystanders in Nanaimo help lift car to free woman trapped underneath

Nanaimo RCMP and bystanders credited with saving life of 72-year-old woman

Top court to rule on accreditation of B.C. Christian university’s law school

Law Society of Upper Canada, Law Society of B.C. have said they would not license graduates from TWU

Macaroni-throwing man arrested on Vancouver Island

Incident occurred on Commercial Street in Nanaimo at about 3 a.m. on June 3

Crown appeals acquittal in dangerous driving collision death of B.C. dad

Alphonsus Hui, a father and doctor in Vancouver, died in a car crash in 2015

Vote for your favourite Miss BC contestant in the People’s Choice Awards

Miss BC, Mrs. BC and Miss Teen BC pageant finale is July 2 in Fort Langley

Female dies after falling off cliff in B.C. provincial park

Specific location not confirmed

Most Read