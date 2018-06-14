Victoria apartment fire sends one to hospital

Crews were called just before 6 p.m. to the 1100-block of Yates Street

Fire crews were called out Thursday evening to an apartment building on Yates St.

One woman was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation and crews remained on scene for some time, however the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

Three fire engines, along with 19 members from the Victoria Fire Department responded just before 6 p.m.

“There was smoke coming from the roof area, and we got that out quite quickly in order to get the crews up into the suite and pull the ceiling down,” said Battalion Chief Gary Birtwistle.

“And we’ve been searching for new hot spots on either side, and suites adjacent, and everything looks good now.”

Only one suite was believed to have been affected, although Birtwistle said there may be some drywall damage to adjacent suites.

“Doesn’t seem like much water or smoke [damage]. Unsure down below, but not much water was used so it looks fairly good at this point,” he added.

The fire remains under investigation.

Vic Fire crews on scene at apparent grease fire 1165 Yates. One person suffering from smoke inhalation. pic.twitter.com/eb6WUazY43 — Victoria News (@VictoriaNews) June 15, 2018

