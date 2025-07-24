'Multiple' dead cats found in abandoned Surrey travel trailer

RCMP, SPCA attend 1200-block of King George Boulevard for 'animal-related' investigation

Area residents say multiple deceased cats were removed July 23, 2025 from an abandoned travel trailer in South Surrey.

1 / 1 Area residents say multiple deceased cats were removed July 23, 2025 from an abandoned travel trailer in South Surrey.

The SPCA is investigating after "multiple" deceased cats were found this week in an abandoned travel trailer in South Surrey.

Surrey Police Service Sgt. Tige Pollock confirmed Thursday (July 24) that the RCMP Surrey Provincial Operations Support Unit attended 1250 King George Blvd. on July 20 "regarding an animal-related investigation."

"SPCA are investigating the matter further," Pollock said.

According to area residents, the trailer had been sitting on the roadside outside the Border RV Park for about 10 days.

It was locked for six days, Saunta Pezzot told Peace Arch News, adding that particular period was a stretch of weather in which the mercury climbed to 30 C outside.

Photos shared with PAN show what appears to be the inside of a trailer, with at least two animal carriers/crates atop of a deteriorating bed and what looks to be a several-inches-thick layer of feces-heavy debris.

One man – who described himself as a resident of the Border RV Park – reported seeing authorities on site all day Wednesday, and "it looks like they pulled multiple dead cats out of it."

"We've had this eyesore in front of our place for weeks now," he added.

PAN has reached out to SPCA officials for more information.

More to come…