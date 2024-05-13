Multiple fire departments tackle garage blaze from spreading in Sooke

Cause of fire likely accidental

Timely intervention and mutual aid prevented a fire in a garage on Saturday, May 11 from spreading to the main residence.

A statement from the District of Sooke said Sooke Fire Rescue and mutual aid partners from the Otter Point, East Sooke, and Metchosin fire departments responded to a call that came in at approximately 8 a.m. about a garage fire on Sooke River Road.

The occupants were home at the time and promptly called 911, facilitating the timely arrival of emergency services, the statement noted.

The fire, which originated in the garage and spread to a small unit attached to it, was quickly brought under control before it reached the main residence, and there were no injuries.

Preliminary investigation indicates that the fire was most likely accidental in nature and caused by an electrical malfunction. The Office of the Fire Commissioner has been notified for further awareness and assessment.

ALSO READ: Sooke Fire Rescue ready for growth