Multiple people struck as vehicle plows into wall at Sidney's Beacon Plaza

Two pedestrians were injured and taken to hospital

A vehicle rammed into the BC Liquor building hitting two pedestrians on Wednesday (Nov. 20 ) afternoon.

1 / 1 A vehicle rammed into the BC Liquor building hitting two pedestrians on Wednesday (Nov. 20 ) afternoon. Advertisement

"I heard a booming sound and immediately called 911," says a witness from one of the shops at Beacon Plaza.

Sidney North Saanich RCMP confirmed two pedestrians were hit by a vehicle when it crashed into the side of the BC Liquor store in the plaza.

Around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday (Nov. 20), officers arrived at the scene at the 2300 block of Beacon Avenue.

Sidney police, fire and BC Ambulance crews attended to the struck pedestrians. They were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“Police are actively investigating the cause of the crash but have determined that alcohol was not a factor in the incident.

"Our officers are working hard at determining the cause of the motor vehicle incident and would like to thank all those who assisted,” says Cpl. Brett Urano, RCMP spokesperson.

Anybody who witnessed the incident, or has information or video footage, is asked to contact police at 250-656-3931.