Multiple search and rescue teams assist in finding missing Sun Peaks skier

Tomasz Jaholkowski, 68, went missing at Sun Peaks Ski Resort near Kamloops Tuesday, Dec. 10

Search and rescue teams from Vernon and Salmon Arm are assisting with a search for a skier who went missing at Sun Peaks Ski Resort near Kamloops.

Coralie Nairn, a spokesperson for Vernon Search and Rescue (VSAR), said four VSAR members are assisting in the search for 68-year-old Thomasz Jaholkowski, who last checked into a run at Sun Peaks around 11:35 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 10, according to Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP.

In addition to VSAR, Kamloops Search and Rescue is receiving mutual aid from Shuswap Search and Rescue, Barriere Search and Rescue and the Civil Air Search and Rescue Association, said Nairn. An air coordinator from BC Wildfire Services is also helping with the search.

Snowshoe teams, snowmobiles, drones, helicopters, aircraft and search and rescue dogs are being utilized in the search, said Nairn.

The RCMP issued an appeal to the public for help locating Jaholkowski Thursday morning, following a report that he went missing on Wednesday.

“Mr. Jaholkowski does not appear to have returned to his hotel room, nor has he been heard from since checking into the run on Tuesday,” said Cpl. Crystal Evelyn, Kamloops RCMP spokesperson. “We are very concerned for his well-being and are asking anyone who may have seen him or has information on his potential whereabouts, to please contact police as soon as possible.”

Police, the search and rescue groups and Sun Peaks Ski Patrol are continuing to look for Jaholkowski Thursday. Police have released photos of him obtained from the ski lift where he was last observed, as well as an image of him without his ski gear, in hopes that someone will recall having seen him.

Anyone who has seen Jaholkowski is urged to contact police as soon as possible.

Jaholkowski is described as a Caucasian man standing five-foot-10 and weighing about 180 pounds with grey hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a red and black ski jacket, dark ski pants and a dark helmet.

Anyone who has information that may be related to his potential whereabouts is asked to contact the Tk’emlúps Rural RCMP detachment at 250-314-1800.