RCMP patrol car. (File photo)

Multiple shootings reported around Merritt

Appears to be targeted in Merritt, Coldwater Indian Reserve and Mamette Lake Road

  • Nov. 15, 2022 9:45 a.m.
  • News

Story from Kamloops This Week.

A number of shootings have been reported in the Merritt area on Tuesday morning (Nov. 15), with a large police presence noticeable.

Merritt RCMP officers responded to numerous calls in the Merritt, Coldwater Indian Reserve and Mamette Lake Road areas.

Merritt RCMP Sgt. Josh Roda said police were called about multiple shootings that took place between 5 a.m. and 6:30 a.m. Roda said the shootings are believed to have been targeted.

Roda said more information will be made available as it is released. A full news release is expected on Tuesday afternoon.

MerrittRCMP

