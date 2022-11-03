RCMP were on scene after numerous shots were fired at a house on Nicol Street the night of Nov. 2. (News Bulletin file photo)

RCMP were on scene after numerous shots were fired at a house on Nicol Street the night of Nov. 2. (News Bulletin file photo)

Multiple shots fired toward house in Nanaimo’s south end

RCMP investigating incident that happened Wednesday, Nov. 2, at about 10 p.m.

Witnesses and video surveillance are sought by police after multiple shots were fired at a house in the south end of Nanaimo last night.

Reserve Const. Gary O’Brien, Nanaimo RCMP spokesperson, said there were numerous 911 calls after shots were fired at 10 p.m. last night, Nov. 2, toward a house at the 700 block of Nicol Street.

No one was injured and suspects had fled. The residence was one that police were familiar with and the incident doesn’t appear random, according to O’Brien. A police dog was brought to the scene, but was unable to track any suspects, he said.

“Casings were located … we know the house, it is well known to us, we’ve been there before,” said O’Brien. “Based on the evidence obtained to date, we believe it was not an isolated incident and the house was most likely targeted.”

He said police are currently canvassing the neighbourhood.

“It’s extremely troubling. There’s always a threat and risk to the public when somebody does a brazen act of violence,” said O’Brien. “Our concern now is to find out who’s responsible and get them off the street.”

Anyone with information or video footage of the incident is asked to call Nanaimo RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-754-2345 quoting file No. 2022-38888.

READ ALSO: One person shot, another also injured in Nanaimo’s south end

READ ALSO: Man shot and seriously injured on Nanaimo’s View Street


karl.yu@nanaimobulletin.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Breaking NewsNanaimoRCMP

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Clashes erupt near Iran’s capital as ongoing protests flare
Next story
Rainfall, snow warnings promise poor driving conditions for much of B.C.

Just Posted

Greater Victoria’s rising unemployment rate reflects more people entering the workforce, but shortages remain, according to a report from the Chartered Professional Accountants of British Columbia. (Black Press Media file photo)
Employment numbers rise in Greater Victoria despite increase in unemployment rate

A defaced road sign of a logging truck is seen near the protest site of Fairy Creek on southern Vancouver Island on Oct. 4, 2021. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
BC Supreme Court rejects old growth protesters application to combine their cases

Victoria police are looking for Hamada Hussein Yiyia, who has a provincewide warrant out for his arrest after he was charged with four counts of sexual assault but skipped his court date. (Courtesy of VicPD)
Provincewide warrant issued for man charged with sexual assaults in Victoria

Star Cinema owner Sandy Oliver with Gaetan Seguin, site superintendent for Casman Properties, and Casman director of operations Margie Shenduk inside one of the three theatres of the iconic business. (Wolf Depner/News Staff)
Sidney’s Star Cinema getting ready for its close-up in its new, old location