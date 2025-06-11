Multiple temperature records broken again across Kootenays

The Castlegar, Cranbrook, Nelson, Sparwood and Trail areas each had historically hot temperatures on Tuesday

Decade-old temperature records were broken across the Kootenays on June 10 as the late spring heat continues across the region.

The Castlegar, Cranbrook, Nelson, Sparwood and Trail areas each saw new record highs that had previously been set in 2015, according to Environment Canada.

Trail was the hottest spot in the Kootenays, with a new temperature of 35.6 C that was two degrees hotter than on the same day a decade ago.

Castlegar and Nelson were each recorded at 34.8 C, nearly two degrees higher than when both areas were 32.9 C in 2015. The Cranbrook area was 33.6 C, over three degrees hotter than the previous record, while the Sparwood area's 30.2 C beat the old record of 27.3 C.

The new records came after the region had temperature highs across the Southern Interior on Monday, some being the hottest recorded in over a century.