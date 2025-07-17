 Skip to content
Multiple wind records broken in Okanagan, Thompson

Lytton peaked with a wind gust of 76 km/h
Jordy Cunningham
240725-vms-tree
A tree down on power lines on Silver Star Road in Vernon. (Meadow Webber Facebook photo)

The wind storm that blew through the Cariboo, Thompson, and Okanagan broke multiple records, according to Environment Canada.

In the government weather agency's weather summary for July 16, it stated that wind gust records were broken in seven cities: Lytton (76 km/h), Kelowna (74), Revelstoke (67), Salmon Arm (59), Kamloops (57), Ashcroft (57), Penticton (57). These are highest the wind gusts reached in these places.

"An upper disturbance moving across interior regions Wednesday night produced strong wind gusts over parts of southern B.C.," stated Environment Canada.

Environment Canada issued a special weather statement in the late morning on Wednesday, saying winds could reach 70 km/h.

As predicted, the wind storm arrived and also caused a variety of power outages across the Cariboo, Thomspon, and Okanagan, with thousands of people still affected Thursday morning. Down trees on power lines also caused four spot fires in the Shuswap area.

Hailing from Ladner, B.C., I have been passionate about sports, especially baseball, since I was young. In 2018, I graduated from Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops with a Bachelor of Journalism degree
