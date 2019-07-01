Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg talks to journalists as she arrives at the main station in Zurich, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Thunberg will attend the World Economic Forum WEF from Wednesday to Friday. Because air travel emits a lot of CO2, she decided to travel by train. (Adrian Reusser/Keystone via AP) Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg talks to journalists as she arrives at the main station in Zurich, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Thunberg will attend the World Economic Forum WEF from Wednesday to Friday. Because air travel emits a lot of CO2, she decided to travel by train. (Adrian Reusser/Keystone via AP)

Munro’s Books to donate book of climate activist Greta Thunberg’s speeches to local schools

No One is Too Small to Make a Difference contains speeches from 16-year-old climate activist

No One is Too Small to Make a Difference is the title of Greta Thunberg’s new book.

The 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden began protesting in August 2018, inspiring a movement of millions of young people around the world and has since been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

READ ALSO: Victoria youth skip school for climate strike

School District 61 is poised to declare a climate emergency, joining the City of Victoria, Vancouver and the Capital Regional District. As a way of supporting the school district’s initiative and the students within them, Munro’s Books will be donating a copy of No One is Too Small to Make a Difference to every middle and high school in the Greater Victoria, Sooke and Saanich school districts in time for the start of school next fall.

READ ALSO: Top 10 climate change myths debunked

The book features a collection of her speeches which will be published on June 23 by Penguin UK/Penguin Random House Canada, including her address to the United Nations in December 2018 and to the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2019.

No One is Too Small to Make a Difference will be available June 23 at Munro’s Books for $9.99, call 250-382-2464 or visit munrobooks.com to pre-order.


kendra.crighton@blackpress.ca
Follow us on Instagram
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Saanich flashes ‘no’ to demands for improved crosswalk

Just Posted

Saanich flashes ‘no’ to demands for improved crosswalk

Long-time Cadboro Bay resident Nestor Fedoruk said changing neighbourhood requires improvements

Saanich police issue traffic warning ahead of Canada Day celebrations

‘Expect both traffic congestion and parking limitations’

Carnarvon Baseball Club exchange creates coast-to-coast experience for teens

New Brunswick team in Victoria for baseball, cultural adventure

School board staff to shine light on proposed STAR rink Saanich

Project proposed by Spectrum Community School has many supporters

Little League baseball playoffs heat up this weekend in Fairfield

Hollywood Park hosting District 7 Minors championship tournament, Majors at Hampton next

UPDATED: Washington man guilty of 1987 murders of Victoria-area couple

Tanya Van Cuylenborg and Jay Cook of Saanich, B.C., were found dead in 1987

Kevin Durant to leave Golden State Warriors, sign with Brooklyn Nets

A ruptured right Achilles tendon could keep him out the entire next season

Vancouver-based artist paints Zeballos wildfires

Paintings by Liz Toohey-Wiese address climate change, effects of economy on physical world

Health Canada warns diabetics some older insulin pumps at risk for cyberattacks

Certain pumps made between 2010 and 2015 are at risk

What’s in a name? How Canada’s national birthday as we know it came to be

This year marks the 140th anniversary of a public holiday honouring Confederation

From the Raptors to Doug Ford: Canadiana references abound at Rolling Stones

Popular classics ‘Paint It Black,’ ‘Gimme Shelter,’ ‘Honky Tonk Woman,’ were balanced with a selection of fan favourites

Wide grins and historic handshake for Trump, Kim at DMZ

Trump became the first sitting American leader to step into North Korea

Industry watchdog pushing for safeguards for vulnerable Canadian investors

The protections would particularly help seniors

B.C. Lions give up late lead, fall 36-32 to Stampeders

Loss to Calgary sees Leos stumble to 0-3 start to CFL season

Most Read