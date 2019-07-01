Munro’s Books to donate book of climate activist Greta Thunberg’s speeches to local schools

No One is Too Small to Make a Difference contains speeches from 16-year-old climate activist

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg talks to journalists as she arrives at the main station in Zurich, Switzerland, Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019. Thunberg will attend the World Economic Forum WEF from Wednesday to Friday. Because air travel emits a lot of CO2, she decided to travel by train. (Adrian Reusser/Keystone via AP)

No One is Too Small to Make a Difference is the title of Greta Thunberg’s new book.

The 16-year-old climate activist from Sweden began protesting in August 2018, inspiring a movement of millions of young people around the world and has since been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize.

School District 61 is poised to declare a climate emergency, joining the City of Victoria, Vancouver and the Capital Regional District. As a way of supporting the school district’s initiative and the students within them, Munro’s Books will be donating a copy of No One is Too Small to Make a Difference to every middle and high school in the Greater Victoria, Sooke and Saanich school districts in time for the start of school next fall.

The book features a collection of her speeches which will be published on June 23 by Penguin UK/Penguin Random House Canada, including her address to the United Nations in December 2018 and to the World Economic Forum in Davos in January 2019.

No One is Too Small to Make a Difference will be available June 23 at Munro’s Books for $9.99, call 250-382-2464 or visit munrobooks.com to pre-order.